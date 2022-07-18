Barclays Trims OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Target Price to $41.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $44.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 86,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 206.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 59,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,800,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,124,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

