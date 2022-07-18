Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

YUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

YUM stock opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

