Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target to $267.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $267.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.80.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $225.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 46.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,012,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

