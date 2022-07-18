FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Barclays

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

FE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

FE stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

