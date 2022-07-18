Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 416,009 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $5,100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 113,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

