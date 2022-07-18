Barclays Trims CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Target Price to $72.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,190,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 214,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

