Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 225,990 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

