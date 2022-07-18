Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $83.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 59,863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

