Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,550 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after buying an additional 948,948 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 595,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,051,000 after purchasing an additional 583,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,370,000 after purchasing an additional 533,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,267,000 after acquiring an additional 208,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.