Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,688 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $85.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average is $95.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.