Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,617 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $45.26 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

