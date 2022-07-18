Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.61.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

