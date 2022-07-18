B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRIVW opened at $0.24 on Monday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26.

