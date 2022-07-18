Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Hippo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hippo by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Stock Up 4.7 %

HIPO stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Hippo has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Hippo will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hippo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.