Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Rises By 95.5%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMBBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($19.39) to GBX 1,780 ($21.17) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($24.98) to GBX 2,300 ($27.35) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($23.79) to GBX 2,250 ($26.76) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of IMBBY stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
