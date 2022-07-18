Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of -0.95.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

