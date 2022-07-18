Short Interest in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Grows By 96.8%

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the June 15th total of 373,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pershing Square Tontine Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PSTH opened at $20.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. Pershing Square Tontine has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pershing Square Tontine

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Company Profile

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

