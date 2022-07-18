The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Up 94.8% in June

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,570,000 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the June 15th total of 19,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.3% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $54.23 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

