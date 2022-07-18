EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.50) to €5.70 ($5.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $46.49 on Monday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.