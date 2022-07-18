The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Up 93.4% in June

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 669.0 days.

North West Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS NNWWF opened at $25.83 on Monday. North West has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

