Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Rises By 98.7%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

