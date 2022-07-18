Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Short Interest Update

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markforged

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth $3,965,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Markforged by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,856,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,527 shares during the period. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth $160,671,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Markforged in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markforged Price Performance

Shares of MKFG opened at $2.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. Markforged has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $11.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKFG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Markforged Company Profile

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

