First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 91.5% in June

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $22.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
