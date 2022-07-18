First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 91.5% in June

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFA. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 105,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 79,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 41,037 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 465,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

