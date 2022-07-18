Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,123,900 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 4,656,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91,239.0 days.

Resona Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSNHF opened at $3.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. Resona has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

About Resona

(Get Rating)

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers deposits, credit cards, factoring services, venture capital services, and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts.

