Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,123,900 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 4,656,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91,239.0 days.
Resona Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RSNHF opened at $3.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. Resona has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
About Resona
