Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

