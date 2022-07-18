Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $689.99 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $721.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $958.48.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,529.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

