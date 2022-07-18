Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,786 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Life Storage worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,368,000 after buying an additional 400,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Life Storage by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 226,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average of $127.99. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.69%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

