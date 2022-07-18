Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after acquiring an additional 446,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 79,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.51.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $156.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.02. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

