Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 144.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $334.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.70 and a 200-day moving average of $323.17. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.43.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

