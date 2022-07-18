Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 41,629 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,629 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $464,976,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $44,483,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

