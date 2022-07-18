Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,271 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $41,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Stock Performance

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

