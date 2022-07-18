Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DG opened at $244.14 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

