Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $208,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $111.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average of $120.30. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

