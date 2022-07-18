2,462 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $103.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $165.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

