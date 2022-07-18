Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,976 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.07. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

