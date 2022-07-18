Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $237,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after buying an additional 852,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ONEOK by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,287,000 after buying an additional 475,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $55.70 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

