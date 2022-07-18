Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $52.71 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

