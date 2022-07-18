Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 150 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $395,149,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.57.

NYSE BDX opened at $239.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.70 and a 200-day moving average of $257.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.