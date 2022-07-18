Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $206.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.41.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

