All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,556 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,739,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 876,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 665,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 474,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.