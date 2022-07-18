4,037 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $82.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $136.61.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

