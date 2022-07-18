All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,627 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 156.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 39,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $96.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

