All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NRG opened at $35.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

