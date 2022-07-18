Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $215,000 in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.08% of Central Valley Community Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVCY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Central Valley Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $268,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 5,258 shares of company stock valued at $98,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $177.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

