McDonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12,747.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,829,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.09 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

