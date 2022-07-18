Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after buying an additional 10,369,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,365,000 after buying an additional 2,262,103 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $30.84 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

