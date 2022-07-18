Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 59,328 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 205.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,328 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.09 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

