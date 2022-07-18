iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,483,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,790,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,527.3% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 228,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 225,820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 176,323 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $138.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

