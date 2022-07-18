Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 614.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BrightSpire Capital news, CEO Michael Mazzei bought 50,000 shares of BrightSpire Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Rice purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mazzei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 67,000 shares of company stock worth $529,955. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 506.70%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading

