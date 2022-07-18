Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,137,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,749,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 467,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 565,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 381,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $7.00 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.
Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America
In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089 in the last 90 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LILAK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
